Eight charities awarded funding to help victims of crime

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

The groups have been successful in applying to the Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster's Victims Fund.

They have been awarded funding from a £150,000 pot, and the cash will help those dealing with the impact criminal behaviour has had on their lives.

This year’s recipients were chosen specifically because of the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Among those to benefit were The Haven in Wolverhampton, to ensure the continuation of support services, and RSVP West Midlands, to help tackle increasing costs linked to a rise in referrals and more difficult decisions.

Others included the Coventry Panahghar Project; Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre; Remedi; Kairos Women Working Together; Anawim and Birmingham Irish Association.

Mr Foster said: “We received applications from a number of worthy groups, all of which are doing fantastic work across the region and narrowing the list down was a real challenge.

“One of the top priorities in my Police and Crime Plan is to help and support victims and this £150,000 fund will go some way towards doing just that – at a time when these support services need help most.

“The work being carried out by these organisations is absolutely vital and appreciated – and I am delighted to help support them in this way.”

Victims’ Commissioner, Nicky Brennan, said: “The cost of living crisis has had an unbelievable impact on some of the most vital groups helping victims across the West Midlands.

“As my own Domestic Abuse Cost of Living report showed, support services are struggling to maintain their levels of support, with more women needing help and less money to go around.

“We have a track record of doing all we can to help victims and the funding will make a real difference to those who need it most.