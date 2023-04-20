Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager arrested in connection with right-wing terrorism offences

CrimePublished:

A teenager has been arrested in connection with right-wing terrorism offences, police said.

The teen was detained in the Dyfed area of Wales
The teen was detained in the Dyfed area of Wales

The 17-year-old boy was held by detectives from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in the Dyfed area of Wales on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police confirmed.

He was arrested on suspicion of distribution of terrorist-related material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and inciting racial hatred, under the Public Order Act 1986.

Police said there was no immediate threat to public safety and that the arrest - part of a joint operation with Welsh counter-terrorism officers and South Wales Police - was intelligence-led.

Crime
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News