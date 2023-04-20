Jailed: Thief who stole vodka from Wolverhampton shop while banned from city centre

Stephen Maher. Photo: West Midlands Police

Stephen Maher was locked up at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today after being charged with burglary and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, broke into Sainsbury's Local at Victoria Square on Monday (17), where he stole six bottles of vodka worth £84.

Wolverhampton Police said he was spotted by a Heath Town and East Park officer at another shop in the city and arrested.

Maher stole from the convenience store while serving a five-year criminal behaviour order, issued in November 2018, banning him from Wolverhampton city centre,