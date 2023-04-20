Drivers caught on mobile phones, not using seatbelts, speeding and drunk in road op

Operation Tramline took place over five days on trunks roads in the county and involved National Highways teams. As a result of the effort the force's roads policing unit (RPU) recorded a total of 116 driving offences on the A34, A38, A50, A500 and A449.

Offenders included 37 motorists who were not wearing a seatbelt, 27 people on their mobile phones while behind the wheel including a male driver in a 40-tonne HGV. A number of motorists suspected of drink and drug driving were tested at the roadside, resulting in one man being arrested when he tested positive for cannabis and a further four were arrested after a stolen car was stopped.

Officers also issued 23 interventions to road users who were falling short of the expected standards.

In addition four drivers were caught running red lights, two drivers were caught speeding, four drivers had no MOT and no insurance, 11 vehicles were carrying insecure loads and three cars were displaying illegal number plates.

Stafford RPU Inspector Mark Joynson

Staffordshire RPU Inspector Mark Joynson said: “We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that road traffic offences can have as well as the disruption that can be caused to emergency services if roads are disrupted or blocked by negligent drivers.

“In some cases offenders do not admit or recognise their negligence, particularly if they have developed bad habits over time such as travelling above the speed limit or not indicating at junctions.”