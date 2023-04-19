Man and woman arrested after police spot suspected drug deal in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police officers used stop and search powers after spotting a suspected deal occurring in the Whitmore Reans area on Tuesday evening.

A statement from police said: "We've arrested two people after officers on patrol spotted a suspected drugs deal in Wolverhampton.

"Our Neighbourhoods Taskforce Team also seized more than 50 wraps believed to contain heroin when they used stop and search powers in Whitmore Reans yesterday evening.

"A woman, 30 and a man, 41 [were] arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, [they] remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

"Illegal drugs can ruin lives and pollute our communities - if you have info but don't want to say who you are call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."