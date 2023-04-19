Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry driver admits causing man's death in three vehicle pile-up on main road

By David StubbingsLichfieldCrimePublished:

A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a pensioner in a crash on a busy main road.

Keith Collins admitted causing David May's death when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court
Keith Collins admitted causing David May's death when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court

Keith Collins appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court last Wednesday where he admitted a single charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The 57-year-old was driving a Scania articulated lorry along the A5 at Mile Oak, near Lichfield, on May 24 last year when he was involved in a crash along with a black VW Up and a Ford Fiesta.

The VW was being driven by 76-year-old David May, from Sutton Coldfield, who died at the scene after being found in a critical condition by paramedics.

David May was killed in the crash

Mr May's family described him as a "great family man who always made time for people and was liked by all".

Collins, of Francis Road, Scotland Green, was handed an interim driving ban ahead of his sentencing at the same court in June.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News