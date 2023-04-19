Lorry driver admits causing man's death in three vehicle pile-up on main road

Keith Collins admitted causing David May's death when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court

Keith Collins appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court last Wednesday where he admitted a single charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The 57-year-old was driving a Scania articulated lorry along the A5 at Mile Oak, near Lichfield, on May 24 last year when he was involved in a crash along with a black VW Up and a Ford Fiesta.

The VW was being driven by 76-year-old David May, from Sutton Coldfield, who died at the scene after being found in a critical condition by paramedics.

David May was killed in the crash

Mr May's family described him as a "great family man who always made time for people and was liked by all".

Collins, of Francis Road, Scotland Green, was handed an interim driving ban ahead of his sentencing at the same court in June.