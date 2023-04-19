West Midlands Police said they were investigating an attempted distraction burglary

Two men came to the couple's house in Lower Church Lane in Tipton at about 3.30pm on Sunday, April 16.

The men are believed to have claimed they were checking pipes following a pipe bursting at a neighbour's house.

The men then entered the property, but after being asked to provide ID, left.

The force has confirmed that it is carrying out CCTV enquiries and speaking to residents across the area and has asked anyone with information about the men to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

"We are carrying out CCTV enquiries and speaking to residents in the area.