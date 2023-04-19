Notification Settings

Elderly couple targeted at home by distraction burglars who claimed they were 'checking pipes'

By James Vukmirovic Published:

An elderly Black Country couple were targeted in their home by would-be distraction burglars who entered after claiming they were inspecting pipes, police have said.

West Midlands Police said they were investigating an attempted distraction burglary
Two men came to the couple's house in Lower Church Lane in Tipton at about 3.30pm on Sunday, April 16.

The men are believed to have claimed they were checking pipes following a pipe bursting at a neighbour's house.

The men then entered the property, but after being asked to provide ID, left.

The force has confirmed that it is carrying out CCTV enquiries and speaking to residents across the area and has asked anyone with information about the men to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating an attempted distraction burglary at a property in Tipton on Sunday, April 16.

"At around 3.30pm, two men claimed they were checking pipes after a neighbour’s had burst.

"The pair went in but when they were asked to show their ID, they left.

"We are carrying out CCTV enquiries and speaking to residents in the area.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference number 20/345798/23."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

