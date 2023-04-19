CCTV footage from West Mercia Police

Two masked men targeted a Shell garage at a roundabout in Sutton Maddock, on the road between Bridgnorth and Telford, at about 2.15am on Sunday, April 2.

They damaged a fence before gaining entry to the garage, West Mercia Police said.

The burglars stole cash, emptied £15,000 worth of cigarettes into a bed sheet and then left the same way they entered. Police say they believe the men left the area in a vehicle parked on the B4379 Shifnal Road.

The Shell garage at Sutton Maddock. Photo: Google

Investigating Officer for West Mercia Police, DC Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone with any dash-cam footage who may have been travelling through this area in and around the time of the burglary between 2am and 2.30am on the Sunday morning.

"The burglary occurred in the early hours when potentially people may have been returning home after a night out. Do you remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or saw any suspicious vehicles?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers is 100 per cent anonymous, and you are never asked for your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address.