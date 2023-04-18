Police warning to car owners after spate of car key burglaries in Rugeley

Police officers are urging car owners to be vigilant after a spate of car key thefts in Rugeley.

Since the start of April, three separate incidents were reported involving vehicles being stolen with keys by unknown offenders.

The most recent theft happened between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, when the thieves entered an unlocked home in Etchinghill and took the keys to a Ford Galaxy before driving away.

Officers later found the car abandoned in the Walsall area and seized it for forensic testing.

A similar theft took place near Wolseley Road on Friday, after thieves found the keys to a Nissan Navara inside an unlocked home. Officers later found it abandoned in Brownhills.

The third car, a Mercedes A180, was also stolen from a home near Wolseley Road on Sunday, April 9. Inquiries are continuing to trace it and identify those responsible.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, from Staffordshire Police CID, said: “We understand the devastating impact this type of crime can have on residents and businesses and we’re continuing to work hard to apprehend those responsible.

"It’s not only the hassle and inconvenience, but also the financial implications which people face as a result of vehicle crime.

“Officers across the force have been working hard to proactively target those responsible for vehicle theft in Staffordshire as part of our Operation Bormus commitment.

“Since the initiative was launched, we’ve arrested more than 60 vehicle theft suspects and charged more than 10 of them with associated offences.

“We’re continuing to work alongside neighbouring police forces and partners to proactively target those responsible and to best protect the hard-earned belongings of the community.”

There are a number of ways you can protect your car from thieves, including:

When leaving your car unattended, try to make sure you are parked in a well-lit area which is covered by CCTV and consider using a steering lock for extra security

Consider storing your electronic key fobs in a faraday pouch to stop the signal from being cloned

Double check your car has locked when you are using an electronic key

Never leave your vehicle unattended to de-ice

Make sure your keys are kept in a secure place, out of sight, and your home is locked.