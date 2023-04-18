Man arrested after three horses found with multiple stab wounds

Police were called to an address near Willowbank in Fazeley, Lichfield at 8:04am on Sunday following reports that three horses had been found with multiple stab wounds.

A 47-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage and has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Wildlife crime lead, detective inspector Tim Boulton, said: "This type of crime can have a devastating and lasting impact on the animals themselves and their owners.

"Thankfully, two of the horses were swiftly treated by a vet and are expected to make a full recovery. The third horse didn't need any treatment and was not seriously injured.

"Neighbourhood officers and wildlife crime leads in the force are regularly engaging with the rural community to ensure that their needs and concerns are actioned as effectively as possible.

"We are continuing to work closely with partners to prioritise and target those deliberately causing harm to animals and committing rural crimes in Staffordshire."