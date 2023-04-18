Heartbreak after spate of vandalism at Wednesbury allotments

Jim Payne at the Wood Green Allotments, which have been repeatedly vandalised over the last week and a half.

Growers at Wood Green Allotments, on Barlow Road, have seen their hard work go down the drain after greenhouses were smashed to bits and plants were ruined.

More than £4,000 of damage has been inflicted on the allotments in this spate of petty crime, which allotment holders believe has been done purely because the thugs knew they could.

Jim Payne, who has been secretary of the association running the allotments for the past two years, said: "It started off with a bit of damage and theft.

"Then when these people realised they could do it whenever they felt like it, they came every night, and it keeps getting worse.

"It's colossal damage. I heard that one allotment holder is thinking of giving it up altogether as it will cost him over £400 to replace the glass in his greenhouse and he doesn't know how he will afford it.

Jim Payne and PC Emily Hamilton-Hughes at the Wood Green Allotments, which have been repeatedly vandalised over the last week and a half.

"They have stolen things, but the initial attack was purely them doing it because they knew they could do it.

"It's unbelievable really. Some of the old fellas are totally gutted."

Another allotment holder, who is in his 80s, has had plants he was growing for a Royal Horticultural Show completely ruined.

Jim added: "Dave has only recently lost his wife of many years. He grows for the shows and this was his solace, somewhere for him to go and forget all his problems.

"All of his plants for the RHS show have been smashed, as well as his greenhouse."

David Collins with his allotment where a stolen item was hidden.

More than 10 greenhouses have been smashed at the allotments, and only a few plots have been left relatively unscathed.

The cost soon mounts up, with some of the greenhouses having 80 panes, and glass costs around £7 to £8 a pane according to Jim.

Their allotments have seen minor vandalism before, but nothing to the scale of this ongoing incident.

"We had stuff happen last year, but the damage was nowhere near as bad as this," the 72-year-old allotment secretary said.

"There were some people keeping chickens and they even threatened them.

"They were throwing things through their coop and making holes in the mesh."

The Wood Green Allotments have been repeatedly vandalised.

Jim told the Express & Star that one person had been arrested and released on bail, and that they believe a gang of six people had inflicted the damage - including two girls.

However, the allotment holders are now concerned about the financial toll this will take on them.

"We're just an association, we don't have a lot of money," Jim said.

"We asked the police if we could make a claim for the damage but they said they don't really know.

"Insurance for allotments is only public liability insurance, there's nothing for theft or damage."