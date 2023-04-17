Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police praise Wolverhampton children for actions after they find knife discarded in undergrowth

By Emma Walker WednesfieldCrimePublished: Comments

Police have praised youngsters in an area of Wolverhampton after they found a knife discarded in undergrowth.

Children found this knife discarded in Wednesfield. Photo: Wednesfield Police
Children found this knife discarded in Wednesfield. Photo: Wednesfield Police

This blade was discovered by children playing and immediately handed in to staff at the nearby local shop.

A spokesman for Wednesfield Police said: "A big well done & thanks to the children who found this discarded knife in undergrowth and then immediately handed it to staff at the nearby local shop."

The knife has since been safely disposed of and off to be destroyed.

Crime
News
Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News