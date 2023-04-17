Police praise Wolverhampton children for actions after they find knife discarded in undergrowth

This blade was discovered by children playing and immediately handed in to staff at the nearby local shop.
A spokesman for Wednesfield Police said: "A big well done & thanks to the children who found this discarded knife in undergrowth and then immediately handed it to staff at the nearby local shop."
The knife has since been safely disposed of and off to be destroyed.
