Man stabbed by machete-wielding gang during attempted carjacking

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward following the incident on Dreghorn Road in Hodge Hill, Birmingham at 4.30pm on Saturday.

The group of men attempted to steal an Audi, stabbing a driver with a machete leaving him with a serious leg injury. But the group then fled without the car as police and ambulance crews descended on the scene.

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called to Dreghorn Road in Hodge Hill just before 4.30pm on April 15 after a man was stabbed in the leg during a carjacking.

“A group of men tried to steal an Audi from the victim and hit him with a machete, causing a serious leg injury. The group, believed to be either four or five men, fled without taking the vehicle.

“The victim, in his 30s, remains in hospital today with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The car has been recovered of forensic tests and officers are carrying out CCTV and other enquiries today.

“Anyone with information or who saw the group in the area has been asked to get in touch on the force’s Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log: 20/348724/23.”