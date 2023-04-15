Notification Settings

Third arrest after spate of thefts in Dudley town centre

By Deborah Hardiman

A third suspect has been arrested following a string of thefts in Dudley town centre.

Residents complained after a spate of incidents and the town's policing team then tracked down the suspects. Now a third person has been arrested accused of carrying out four thefts.

Two people were arrested earlier this week.

Dudley Police posted on Twitter: "Following this we’ve arrested a third person for x 4 thefts whom has been charged and remanded.

"One suspect was found guilty at court and given an 18 month suspended sentence, ordered to pay compensation and placed on electronic tag. The other has been remanded to prison."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

