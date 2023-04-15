Arrest made after herd of cows stolen from farm found 120 miles away

The 14 cows have been found after vanishing last December from their shed in Llannerchymedd, Anglesey, officers swooping on two farms near Stoke-on-Trent – almost 120 miles away.
A drone unit, rural crime team and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service attended and a stolen tractor was also recovered. A man was arrested in connection with the theft of the cattle and the tractor, and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Pete Evans, of the the North Wales rural team, said: “With the assistance of our drone unit and colleagues from Stoke, Cheshire and the collaboration of the Rural Payments and British Cattle Movement Service, we were able to identify and seize all the suspected stolen cattle. Whilst at the location we also recovered a John Deere tractor stolen from Staffordshire last year.”