Dramatic video shows police chasing stolen taxi through Wolverhampton city centre

The chase went through the city centre. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released the video, which shows a stolen Toyota Prius taxi being pursued along the A449 into Wolverhampton by traffic officers.

The video shows the taxi, which was stolen at knife point in a car-jacking on the evening of April 3, being pursued by two police cars into the city centre, then turning up the A4150 city roundabout from the Penn Road Island.

#WATCH: This Toyota Prius taxi was stolen in a knife point car-jacking shortly before we saw it in Wolverhampton. The driver made off on seeing us & was pursued before both 16 yr old occupants were arrested. Both have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for various offences. pic.twitter.com/G6XU84rCbw — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) April 14, 2023

As the chase continues up the Birmingham Road, the Prius is seen on a police helicopter's infra-red camera attempting to turn down a by-pass between Birmingham Road and A459 Dudley Road, only to be hit by one of the pursuing cars.

The car then rolls down and comes to a stop at the entrance of the bypass, before officers surrounded the car and arrested the two occupants, two 16-year-old boys, the second after a foot chase as he tried to run away.

The two suspects are caught and arrested. Photo: West Midlands Police

Both youths were subsequently sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for a number of offences.

A spokesman for Traffic West Midlands said: "This Toyota Prius taxi was stolen in a knife point car-jacking shortly before we saw it in Wolverhampton.

"The driver made off on seeing us & was pursued before both 16 yr old occupants were arrested.