Watch as shocking footage shows moment officer is mauled by police dog

Shocking footage shows the moment a traffic officer was mauled by a police dog during a pursuit.

Images show the police dog attack in Walsall. Credit: John Davies
The attack happened following a police chase in the early hours of Tuesday which saw five police vehicles pursue a suspected stolen car from Cannock to Leighs Road in Shelfield, Walsall.

In the video, shared with the Express & Star by resident John Davies, the suspect can be seen ditching the stolen car in an attempt to get away before quickly making off down an alleyway to evade police.

A traffic officer quickly followed the suspect down the cut-through before turning around to check on the stolen vehicle before he was lunged at by the police dog.

The video shows the moment the dog latched onto the police officer's leg, bringing the officer to the ground, and inflicting "serious injuries" before the handler dragged the dog away.

Following the attack, the officer was quickly taken to the hospital, where he received surgery for cuts and bites.

An investigation into the attack is set to take place.

