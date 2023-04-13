Police unveil three new off-road bikes to take on illegal riders in Black Country

The new police bikes

Bought with the proceeds of crime the new bikes will target the illegal bikers who have been making residents lives a misery.

Officers from our roads policing team will now be equipped with specialist off-road motorbikes. This will allow the police to enter and patrol public parks, paths, and wasteland and track down offenders more easily than ever before.

It also means no matter what the terrain, or how bad the weather, officers will be able to move freely over land – helping to keep communities safe.

Under our the Local Policing model, neighbourhood teams can now call on our specialist off road bike team to deploy to hard-to-reach areas, help search for high-risk missing and vulnerable people, as well as respond to crime reports in secluded locations and assist with apprehending suspects.

The three new Honda CRFs have been purchased through the Proceeds of Crime fund, officers have been specially trained to ride the bikes and they are fitted with flashing police lights.

The police are also using drones to target dangerous off-road bikers and areas where we suspect these nuisance vehicles are being stored.

New off road bikesUnveiling the bikes today, Sergeant Fran Allen from our Force Traffic Unit, said: “Few things seem to irritate our communities more than anti-social off-road bikers tearing up parks and causing a nuisance on the roads.”

“This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving my team working with neighbourhood officers and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders.”

“It is illegal to ride any motorbike in public open spaces such as parks, play areas and on pavements. If a rider is caught using any type of off-road motorbike or quad bike and causing a nuisance to others they are liable to prosecution and the vehicle will be seized.”

“There will be no let-up in our efforts to combat anti-social biking as we head into the summer.”