Man in hospital after being attacked with a knife and acid

The car park was cordoned off by police

The attack happened on Tuesday, April 11, at 11.30pm in a car park on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill.

The man was treated by firefighters and rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We know this will be worrying and want to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the offender.

"We believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10pm to an incident on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill in Birmingham.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries that were not life-threatening."

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment."