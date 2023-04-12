Man in hospital after being attacked with a knife and acid

The attack happened on Tuesday, April 11, at 11.30pm in a car park on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill.
The man was treated by firefighters and rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We know this will be worrying and want to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the offender.
"We believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10pm to an incident on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill in Birmingham.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries that were not life-threatening."
"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment."
Police are urging anyone who may have more information to contact them via 101 or Live Chat on their website site, quoting 5188 of 11 April. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.