Man charged after woman injected with syringe by stranger in city centre

The 28-year-old woman was by the Bullring on March 29 when a man injected a syringe into her leg.

The man, who was a stranger to the woman, then left the scene and boarded a bus.

After making enquiries, police arrested and charged a 33-year-old man.

Marwan Ahmmed, of Hagley Road, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court for an initial hearing on Saturday charged with wounding with intent.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on May 5.

The women is being supported by specialist officers and has received hospital care.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We understand the impact this kind of incident has and are working daily with partner agencies to stop violence against women and girls.