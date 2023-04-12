Drink driver gets lengthy ban after being caught in Bridgnorth

Charlotte Doe admitted drink driving when she appeared in court on Tuesday

Charlotte Doe was caught on the B4363 at Bridgnorth on October 4 last year while driving a Ford Focus. A blood rest revealed she had 110 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, 30 milligrammes above the legal limit of 80.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Tuesday, the 32-year-old admitted drink driving.

Doe, from Broomy Close in Stourport-on-Severn, was given a 16-month driving ban, which can be reduced if she completes a drink drink rehabilitation course.