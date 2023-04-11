Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by group and left with broken jaw

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information relating to an assault on a man in his 30s by a group of four men in Lichfield.

The assault happened on Bird Street, between the hours of 1am and 2.30am on Sunday, December 18 of last year.

The victim was left with a fractured jaw and broken ribs as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The offenders are described as white, with one of a muscular build.

Inquiries are ongoing into the attack, with officers reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the attack.