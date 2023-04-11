Notification Settings

Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by group and left with broken jaw

By Daniel Walton
Lichfield

Police are appealing for any witnesses to an assault in a Staffordshire town that left a man with a broken jaw.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information relating to an assault on a man in his 30s by a group of four men in Lichfield.

The assault happened on Bird Street, between the hours of 1am and 2.30am on Sunday, December 18 of last year.

The victim was left with a fractured jaw and broken ribs as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The offenders are described as white, with one of a muscular build.

Inquiries are ongoing into the attack, with officers reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the attack.

The police are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage relating to the attack to get in touch via their website, or call 101, quoting 144 of December 31.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

