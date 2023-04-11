Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than £1,000 in vape items stolen after suspects force their way inside Cannock shop

By Eleanor LawsonCannockCrimePublished: Comments

More than £1,000 in vape items has been stolen from a shop in Cannock during an overnight burglary.

Around £1,300 in vape items has been stolen from a shop in Cannock
Around £1,300 in vape items has been stolen from a shop in Cannock

At 3.26am on Sunday, April 3, police were called to Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, after two suspects forced their way inside a vape shop.

They left the area on foot after taking a number of items. Police believe they went through an alleyway nearby to the shop and may have entered a vehicle to escape.

At this stage, police believe the suspects took around £1,300-worth of vapes, liquids and hardware. Officers have since attended the scene and reviewed CCTV footage from the scene.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage of the area at the time is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 108 of 2 April, or by using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.

If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News