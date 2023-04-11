More than £1,000 in vape items stolen after suspects force their way inside Cannock shop

Around £1,300 in vape items has been stolen from a shop in Cannock

At 3.26am on Sunday, April 3, police were called to Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, after two suspects forced their way inside a vape shop.

They left the area on foot after taking a number of items. Police believe they went through an alleyway nearby to the shop and may have entered a vehicle to escape.

At this stage, police believe the suspects took around £1,300-worth of vapes, liquids and hardware. Officers have since attended the scene and reviewed CCTV footage from the scene.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage of the area at the time is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 108 of 2 April, or by using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.