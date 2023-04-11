Notification Settings

Man charged after goods stolen from HGV in Stafford

By Eleanor Lawson

A 29-year-old man has been charged with theft offences after various items were stolen from the trailer of an HGV in Stafford.

Staffordshire Police were called to the northbound services on the M6 at 12.17am on Thursday following reports of a group of men who were loading goods from an HGV into a vehicle.

Kyle Michael Douglass, of Batley in West Yorkshire, was arrested and has since been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man from West Yorkshire was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

