Man charged after goods stolen from HGV in Stafford

Staffordshire Police were called to the northbound services on the M6 at 12.17am on Thursday following reports of a group of men who were loading goods from an HGV into a vehicle.
Kyle Michael Douglass, of Batley in West Yorkshire, was arrested and has since been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man from West Yorkshire was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.
He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.