Black Country Rotary club president teams up with police chiefs to provide series of bleed control kits

Left to right, Rotarians Peter Williams, Michael Scordis and Diane and Simon Sims join Willenhall Rotary Club president Simon Rollason and assistant West Midlands PCC Tom McNeil, centre, for the installation of the bleed kit at Willenhall Memorial Park

Simon Rollason from Willenhall Rotary Club has dedicated his year in office to helping stamp out knife crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, after spending more than 25 years working in the criminal justice system.

Last year saw Mr Rollason and his fellow Rotarians working alongside West Midlands assistant Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Tom McNeil to identify key areas in Willenhall and Short Heath which could be used to help treat the consequences of crime.

With help from the PCC, the Rotary Club has now provided six bleed control kits – which contain items including trauma dressing, haemostatic gauze, chest seal, a tourniquet, nitrile gloves, scissors and instructions for the user – across the region.

One is located at Willenhall Memorial Park in Pinson Road, with four in Short Heath and a further kit soon to be added at nearby Rough Wood.

Mr Rollason said: “The rise in anti-social behaviour, including knife crime, represents a blight on our communities. So during my year as president I have been desperate to try and address these issues in whatever small way I can.

“We have also been doing further work with West Midlands Police and Pool Hayes Primary School in tandem with Willenhall Rugby Club, and they are launching a ‘diversion from anti-social behaviour’ programme for local people by running rugby taster sessions funded by the PCC.”

Assistant PCC Mr McNeil added: “I am incredibly grateful to Simon for his tireless work in the community to help prevent crime. We’re delighted to have funded his and the Rotary Club’s proposals for more bleed kits in the area, and it’s brilliant to see these kits being put in place with my own eyes.

“We always hope these never have to be used, but if they save just one life following a violent event, they will have helped prevent a trail of destruction for the victim, their families and our community.