More than 500 arrested in 12 months as weapons and drugs seized across Sandwell

Drugs seized in Sandwell

The weapons taken off the streets included "potentially lethal knives and viable guns", according to West Midlands Police.

Reflecting on their work in the 12 months up to February this year, millions of pounds worth of drugs were also recovered and more than 100 cannabis factories shut down.

More than £100,000 cash which is suspected of being linked to crime has also been seized.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our local proactive teams have led the way in targeting those suspected of being involved in violence and drug dealing.

"In total the teams were involved in almost 520 arrests ranging from possessing weapons or drugs to violent crime.

"It's part of our ongoing work across the Sandwell Local Policing Area to reduce serious crime and help keep the borough safe.

"Anyone with information about illegal or criminal activity can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Alternatively, if you'd prefer to do so anonymously you can ring Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

Inspector Gareth Snyman added: "We're committed to stopping crimes which cause some of the most harm within the borough.

"We’re taking potentially lethal weapons off the streets and breaking up drug networks which can contribute to other criminal behaviour.

"We're carrying out regular operations as part of our daily work to keep our communities safe and catch those involved in illegal behaviour.