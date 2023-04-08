The new off-road bikes. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force is introducing drones and its own off-road vehicles after the public raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and the illegal use of off-road bikes.

Officers from the force's roads policing team will now be equipped with specialised motorbikes, allowing them to enter and patrol public parks, paths and wasteland.

Sergeant Fran Allen from the West Midlands Police Force Traffic Unit said: "Few things seem to irritate our communities more than anti-social off-road bikers tearing up parks and causing a nuisance on the roads.

"This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving my team working with neighbourhood officer and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders."

Under the force's new Local Policing model, neighbourhood teams can now call the special off-road bike teams to deploy in hard-to-reach areas.

Sergeant Allen continued: "It is illegal to ride any motorbike in any public spaces such as parks, play areas and on pavements.

"There will be no let-up in our efforts to combat anti-social biking as we head into the summer."