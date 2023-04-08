Man, 19, arrested after double stabbing in Wolverhampton

Police were called to Marsh Lane, Wolverhampton, after the double stabbing. Photo: Google.

Police officers were called to Marsh Lane shortly before 6.30pm on Friday.

Two men, aged 22 and 19, were rushed to hospital.

One remains in a critical condition while the other is in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are studying CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses as our investigations continue.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting log number 3541 of 7 April.