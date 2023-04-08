Notification Settings

Man, 19, arrested after double stabbing in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a double stabbing in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Marsh Lane, Wolverhampton, after the double stabbing. Photo: Google.
Police officers were called to Marsh Lane shortly before 6.30pm on Friday.

Two men, aged 22 and 19, were rushed to hospital.

One remains in a critical condition while the other is in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are studying CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses as our investigations continue.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting log number 3541 of 7 April.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

