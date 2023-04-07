Motorcycle seized by Dudley police op tackling vehicle crime

In a tweet West Midlands Police said: "#RHPT patrolled the @DudleyPolice area earlier targetting illegal vehicle use.This motorcycle tried to evade officers but the rider struggled with his wall climbing skills. A one way trip to the recovery yard & rider reported. #driveinsured."
