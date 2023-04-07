Notification Settings

Motorcycle seized by Dudley police op tackling vehicle crime

By Deborah Hardiman

Traffic police on patrol in Dudley seized a motorcycle after the rider tried to evade them by scaling a wall. The suspect was spotted on Thursday.

The seized motorcycle
In a tweet West Midlands Police said: "#RHPT patrolled the @DudleyPolice area earlier targetting illegal vehicle use.This motorcycle tried to evade officers but the rider struggled with his wall climbing skills. A one way trip to the recovery yard & rider reported. #driveinsured."

