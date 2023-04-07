Appeal after money stolen from man as he was asked for directions in West Bromwich

It happened in High Street, West Bromwich at 11.30am on Thursday, January 26.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know these two? We want to speak to them after a man found he'd had money stolen after being distracted by someone asking for directions in High Street, West Bromwich at 11.30am on Thursday, January 26."
Contact police via Live Chat or call 101.
