Appeal after money stolen from man as he was asked for directions in West Bromwich

By Emma Walker West BromwichCrimePublished:

Police want to speak to two people captured on CCTV after a man found he had money stolen as someone asked him for directions.

Do you know these people? Police want to speak to them

It happened in High Street, West Bromwich at 11.30am on Thursday, January 26.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know these two? We want to speak to them after a man found he'd had money stolen after being distracted by someone asking for directions in High Street, West Bromwich at 11.30am on Thursday, January 26."

Contact police via Live Chat or call 101.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

