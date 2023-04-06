Teenager locked up over knifepoint carjacking in Smethwick

Police were called after a private hire driver was threatened with a knife and his car was stolen in Highfield Road, Smethwick, at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16 were detained after police tracked the vehicle and brought it to a stop in Wolverhampton city centre.

The 16-year-old boy admitted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. He was sentenced to two years in a young offender’s institution.