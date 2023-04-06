Notification Settings

Teenager locked up over knifepoint carjacking in Smethwick

By Sunil Midda

A 16-year-old boy has been locked up for two years after he was involved in a knifepoint taxi carjacking.

Police were called after a private hire driver was threatened with a knife and his car was stolen in Highfield Road, Smethwick, at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16 were detained after police tracked the vehicle and brought it to a stop in Wolverhampton city centre.

The 16-year-old boy admitted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. He was sentenced to two years in a young offender’s institution.

The 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He was bailed ahead of being sentenced at a later date.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

