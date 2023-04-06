Teenager hands himself in after woman suffers miscarriage in collision

The 17-year-old man handed himself in at a local police station

The 17-year-old boy presented himself at a police station and was thereby arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after West Midlands Police put out an appeal in a bid to identify the driver of the car.

The tragic collision happened between a BMW and a Toyota on Cooks Lane in Solihull last year.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We want to say a big thank you to those who shared our appeal in relation to a dangerous driving incident in Cooks Lane.

"A 17-year-old boy presented himself at a local police station and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He has since been released on police bail while our enquiries continue. Your information really does make a difference and we really appreciate your support. Thank you."

An 18-year-old man from the BMW had previously been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from Force CID, previously said: “This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

“We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

“I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch.”