Murderer fatally stabbed workmate and former cellmate just days after leaving prison

Robert Goodwin has been jailed for at least 22 years for fatally stabbing Shane Thompson

Robert Goodwin suddenly attacked 32-year-old Shane Thompson at a property in Roundlea Road, Bartley Green, on December 4, 2021.

It happened after the pair had gone to the home of Mr Thompson's girlfriend after they'd worked as decorators and then gone to the pub.

After chasing Mr Thompson through the property and stabbing him to death, the killer took his car, then crashed and abandoned it shortly afterwards.

Goodwin - who had only come out of prison days earlier - had met Mr Thompson while they shared a cell previously and stayed in contact.

Shane Thompson was killed by his former cellmate. Photo: West Midlands Police

By chance, later in the evening, an off-duty Pc found Goodwin in the Halesowen area, intoxicated and with superficial injuries claiming people were trying to stab him.

He was taken to hospital and was later identified as the prime suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder following a trial earlier this year and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 22 years.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "This was a savage attack on Mr Thompson who had offered Goodwin the hand of friendship and got him work.

"We will probably never know exactly what led Goodwin to do what he did, but he will now rightly have his freedom taken away for a very long time.