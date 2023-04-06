Former paramedic spared jail after stealing from dead woman

Titley was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Mark Titley, 58, of Linley Avenue, Pontesbury, was given 18 weeks suspended for 12 months when he admitted theft at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

The court heard that he was one of four paramedics who attended an address in Torrin Drive, Shrewsbury, after reports that a 94-year-old lady had collapsed in her garden on June 29 last year.

The lady lived alone and CPR and advanced life support was conducted for about 20 minutes before she was sadly pronounced deceased.

Titley then entered the property in search of a 'Do Not Resuscitate' form.

He was caught on camera going into a plastic box containing cash.

He was seen to lift up the notes, count through them and place some of the cash – about £60 – in his trouser pocket.

He then looked around the room, spotted the camera and immediately put the cash back in the box.

This act was seen on the camera footage by the victim's son, who described feeling ‘disgusted and sick to my stomach’ upon reviewing it.

He immediately reported it to West Mercia Police.

Titley initially denied the allegation within interview, claiming that he was intending on taking the money out to family members for them to ‘secure’ it.