Drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine in car is locked up

Raseante Spencer-Hamilton. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Police found Raseante Spencer-Hamilton with more than 80 deals of the Class A drugs when searched by officers on February 27.

Stafford Crown Court heard how officers spotted a suspicious Ford Fiesta in Fleet Street, Burton-on-Trent. Spencer-Hamilton was in the passenger seat.

When searched by officers, who found 53 deals of crack cocaine and 33 deals of heroin in his pockets which had a combined value of around £1,590.

Police also found more than £100 in cash, a burner phone inside the glove box and a mobile phone in the passenger footwell.

On Friday, the 24-year-old from Great Meadow Lane, Rugeley, admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply before being jailed for four years.

Some of the drugs found on Raseante Spencer-Hamilton. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Spender-Hamilton was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge, while the court ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury said: “This just goes to show how effective proactive policing can be in targeting drug distribution within our communities.