Drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine in car is locked up

Police found Raseante Spencer-Hamilton with more than 80 deals of the Class A drugs when searched by officers on February 27.
Stafford Crown Court heard how officers spotted a suspicious Ford Fiesta in Fleet Street, Burton-on-Trent. Spencer-Hamilton was in the passenger seat.
When searched by officers, who found 53 deals of crack cocaine and 33 deals of heroin in his pockets which had a combined value of around £1,590.
Police also found more than £100 in cash, a burner phone inside the glove box and a mobile phone in the passenger footwell.
On Friday, the 24-year-old from Great Meadow Lane, Rugeley, admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply before being jailed for four years.
Spender-Hamilton was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge, while the court ordered the destruction of the drugs.
Speaking afterwards, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury said: “This just goes to show how effective proactive policing can be in targeting drug distribution within our communities.
“Dedicated disruption teams are working hard to identify those cultivating and selling drugs in Staffordshire and are committed to putting a stop to them.”