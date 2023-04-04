Notification Settings

Two men arrested after suspected break-in at Dudley cannabis factory

By Eleanor LawsonPublished:

Police have arrested two men in their 30s who fled the scene of a suspected break-in at a cannabis factory in Dudley.

Two men, aged 30 and 37, have been arrested.

It came after reports of a break-in at an address in Quarry Bank, Merry Hill, just before 1am on Tuesday.

The suspects attempted to leave the scene but were caught by police and arrested.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested two suspects for cultivating cannabis following a chase in the early hours this morning.

"We were onto them following reports of a break-in at a cannabis factory in Merry Hill, Quarry Bank, just before 1am.

"Working with colleagues in the dogs unit and drones team we quickly caught up with the suspects who made off before we arrived on the scene.

"The two men, aged 30 and 37, are now in custody. We’ve also shut down the cannabis factory where the suspected break-in occurred."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

