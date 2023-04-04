Notification Settings

Police probe as man injured after shots fired on city road

Published:

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired on a Birmingham road leaving a man injured.

The incident took place on Washwood Heath Road in the early hours this morning
The incident took place near to a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road at around 1am today.

Police attended the scene where a man in his 20s was being treated by paramedics before he was taken to hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A forensic examination of the scene is being carried out and investigators are also trawling CCTV as enquiries continue.

"We understand incidents like this can be concerning for people in the area and our local policing teams have stepped up patrols."

People with information or dashcam footage have been told to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting investigation 20/316309/23 or via Live Chat on their website.

Isabelle Parkin

