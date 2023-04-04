Man, 19, jailed for brandishing gun following street row

Kassam Akram (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Kassam Akram, 19, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court last week after being found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

On June 6 last year, officers were called to Witton Road in Aston after a call reporting two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, there was a large gathering of people but, thankfully, no one had been injured.

When police carried out further enquiries, they found CCTV footage showing Akram involved in an argument before pointing a handgun at two men in the street.

Akram, of Philmore Road, Birmingham, made off after the incident, but was identified by officers and arrested.

Akram answered "no comment" during the interview.

DC Ed Ketterer, from Birmingham Force CID, said: "This was a great result for the officers investigating as a dangerous firearm was taken off the streets.

"The investigating officers were able to put together a strong case against Akram which shows how seriously we take this kind of firearms offence.