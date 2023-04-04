The incident took place on Derwent Road at around 6.30pm on February 25.
West Midlands Police have released images in a bid to help with their appeal.
People with information have been asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting 20/214201/23, on their website via Live Chat, or by anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
#APPEAL | Do you know these two men?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) April 4, 2023
We're investigating after attempts were made to get into a home in Derwent Road #Wolverhampton at 6.30pm on Saturday 25 February.
Please get in touch with investigators via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/214201/23. pic.twitter.com/KNpJfXO16Q