Have you seen these men? Appeal after attempts to enter Wolverhampton home

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal to find two men after attempts were made to get into a Wolverhampton home.

The suspects attempted to get into a Wolverhampton home in February

The incident took place on Derwent Road at around 6.30pm on February 25.

West Midlands Police have released images in a bid to help with their appeal.

People with information have been asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting 20/214201/23, on their website via Live Chat, or by anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

