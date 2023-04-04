Notification Settings

Friendly parrot could be latest addition to Wolverhampton Police's Flying Squad

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Wolverhampton Police have an eager new recruit to its Flying Squad.

Avian blue - the parrot perched on a Wolverhampton Police car
Officers were astonished to see a parrot become very attached to the top of a police car this morning. The bird happily perched on the blue lights of a squad car.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "We found this little chap in our car park this morning."

Officers have taken the beautiful green and orange bird under their wing after it showed no inclination to fly away into the wild where its distinctive plumage could attract local birds of prey.

The officers tweeted: "We are taking good care of him after speaking with the RSPCA and getting some advice.

"If you think you have lost your bird, please get in touch and quote log 1307."

By the end of the month the parrot could be one of the boys in avian blue and squawking "you're nicked" when offenders are brought into the station.

