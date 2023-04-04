Friendly parrot could be latest addition to Wolverhampton Police's Flying Squad

Avian blue - the parrot perched on a Wolverhampton Police car

Officers were astonished to see a parrot become very attached to the top of a police car this morning. The bird happily perched on the blue lights of a squad car.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "We found this little chap in our car park this morning."

Officers have taken the beautiful green and orange bird under their wing after it showed no inclination to fly away into the wild where its distinctive plumage could attract local birds of prey.

The officers tweeted: "We are taking good care of him after speaking with the RSPCA and getting some advice.

"If you think you have lost your bird, please get in touch and quote log 1307."