Bomb squad called after member of public hands in hand grenade to police station

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

A police station was closed after a member of the public handed in what is believed to be a hand grenade.

West Mercia Police said that the cordon is likely to stay in place for some time

West Mercia Police said that it had shut Hereford Police Station on Tuesday morning, and a cordon had been put in place.

A statement said that it was likely to be in place for some time – but officers have now confirmed the station has reopened after an explosive ordinance disposal team removed the device.

The initial statement said: "Hereford Police Station is currently closed as a precaution after what is believed to be a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and are attending the scene to assess the device and ensure it is disposed of safely.

"A cordon has been put in place around the station and is likely to remain in place for some time.

"We would like to reassure the public that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider area or the community."

