Appeal launched after man 'racially abused and hit with wood' in Dudley bus station 'assault'

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

Police have appealed for help to find this man after an alleged assault at a bus station.

Police have asked people if they recognise this man in connection with the alleged assault. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police wants to identify the man in the CCTV image in relation to an incident at Dudley bus station in Fisher Street.

Officers have said that at around 10pm on Saturday, October 20 last year, a man was racially abused and then struck on the head by a man with a piece of wood.

The other man is then said to have made off towards Dudley town centre.

Anyone who thinks they can help police is urged to call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting the crime reference 20/890084/22.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

