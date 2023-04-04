Police have asked people if they recognise this man in connection with the alleged assault. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police wants to identify the man in the CCTV image in relation to an incident at Dudley bus station in Fisher Street.

Officers have said that at around 10pm on Saturday, October 20 last year, a man was racially abused and then struck on the head by a man with a piece of wood.

The other man is then said to have made off towards Dudley town centre.