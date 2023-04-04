West Midlands Police wants to identify the man in the CCTV image in relation to an incident at Dudley bus station in Fisher Street.
Officers have said that at around 10pm on Saturday, October 20 last year, a man was racially abused and then struck on the head by a man with a piece of wood.
The other man is then said to have made off towards Dudley town centre.
Anyone who thinks they can help police is urged to call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting the crime reference 20/890084/22.