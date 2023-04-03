Notification Settings

Police name man accused of murdering grandmother Sara Bateman

By Adam Smith

Police have named the man accused of murdering grandmother Sara Bateman in Wolverhampton.

Sara Bateman was found dead on Thursday
The 50-year-old, described as a "loving and caring mum, sister and nan", was found dead in an Willenhall Road address on Thursday.

Police arrested Matthew Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, on Friday and charged him with murder.

It is understood the 41-year-old was known to Sara, he appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and remanded until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday)

Sara's family released a statement about her death, they said: " There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling at this moment in time. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed by us all."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

