Police name man accused of murdering grandmother Sara Bateman

Sara Bateman was found dead on Thursday

The 50-year-old, described as a "loving and caring mum, sister and nan", was found dead in an Willenhall Road address on Thursday.

Police arrested Matthew Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, on Friday and charged him with murder.

It is understood the 41-year-old was known to Sara, he appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and remanded until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday)