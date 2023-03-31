Police drone helps capture domestic abuse suspect 'who threatened to kill partner'

The force drone flew into action above Winson Green on Thursday.
The WMP drone account tweeted: "Drone deployed to a high risk domestic abuse offender who threatened to kill his partner in Winson Green.
"Male made off into wooded area, found by drone, ground officers talked in and male arrested, as hard as he tried he couldn’t hide from the eye in the sky."
The team added: "Initially officers couldn’t see the male due to a high fence between him and them. #dronesforgood."
