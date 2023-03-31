Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police drone helps capture domestic abuse suspect 'who threatened to kill partner'

By Adam SmithBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Police officers arrested an alleged domestic abuse suspect "who had threatened to kill his partner" after using a drone to catch him in woodland.

The arrest captured by the police drone
The arrest captured by the police drone

The force drone flew into action above Winson Green on Thursday.

The WMP drone account tweeted: "Drone deployed to a high risk domestic abuse offender who threatened to kill his partner in Winson Green.

"Male made off into wooded area, found by drone, ground officers talked in and male arrested, as hard as he tried he couldn’t hide from the eye in the sky."

The team added: "Initially officers couldn’t see the male due to a high fence between him and them. #dronesforgood."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News