PCC meeting chief constable over progress in tackling child sexual exploitation

PCC John Campion

It comes after an inquiry into the topic last year, revealed more than a thousand children were sexually exploited over at least 30 years in Telford due to "shocking" police and council failings.

Inquiry chairman Tom Crowther QC, who issued 47 recommendations for improvement, said the evidence revealed “appalling suffering of generations of children".

Police and crime commissioner John Campion was meeting Chief Constable Pippa Mills on Friday, to discuss and question the force's progress in implementing these measures.

Mr Campion said: “The Telford inquiry laid bare some of the historic failings of West Mercia Police and other agencies to properly support victims and survivors.

“I want to reassure you that there is amazing work being done by West Mercia Police to keep you safe. This work and this important report give me confidence that the right improvements will continue to happen.

“This holding to account session will focus on the recommendations from the inquiry so I can ensure your police force is building on the significant progress that has already been made by putting victims and survivors first.”

At the meeting, Mr Campion said he will highlight the experiences of survivors to ensure officers are gathering evidence in the best possible way and offering the right level of specialist support to victims.