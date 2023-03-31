Notification Settings

Extra police powers in areas of Dudley this weekend after reports of group gathering

By Isabelle Parkin

A dispersal notice has been authorised by police in parts of Dudley after reports of a gathering being arranged in the area.

A map showing where the additional powers will take place
The section 35 dispersal will run for 48 hours from 10 am on Saturday in the Pensnett and Brockmoor areas, with police using additional powers to tackle groups causing anti-social behaviour.

West Midlands Police have said they believe the gathering to be in connection to a recent memorial of a young man killed in a collision earlier this month, which resulted a host of anti-social behaviour and caused "alarm" and "distress" to residents.

Inspector Adam Austin, from Dudley Police said: "We are working with our partners and the local community and we are putting these measures in place to reassure the local community.

“It’s not a decision we have taken lightly, and while we won’t hesitate to use the additional powers the dispersal notice grants us, we hope we won’t have to."

People who are concerned about the anti-social behaviour in their area have been urged to contact West Midlands Police on their website, or by calling 101.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

