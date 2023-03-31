Extra police powers in areas of Dudley this weekend after reports of group gathering

A map showing where the additional powers will take place

The section 35 dispersal will run for 48 hours from 10 am on Saturday in the Pensnett and Brockmoor areas, with police using additional powers to tackle groups causing anti-social behaviour.

West Midlands Police have said they believe the gathering to be in connection to a recent memorial of a young man killed in a collision earlier this month, which resulted a host of anti-social behaviour and caused "alarm" and "distress" to residents.

Inspector Adam Austin, from Dudley Police said: "We are working with our partners and the local community and we are putting these measures in place to reassure the local community.

“It’s not a decision we have taken lightly, and while we won’t hesitate to use the additional powers the dispersal notice grants us, we hope we won’t have to."