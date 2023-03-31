Black Country police seize more than 400 cannabis plants in raid on disused pub

The haul of 467 plants was found at a former pub in Tipton after West Midlands Police executed a drugs warrant at the location.
On Twitter Tipton Police said: "Today Tipton neighbourhood have executed a warrant at a disused pub. 467 plants have been recovered and two persons in custody."
Today Tipton NH have executed a warrant at a disused pub. 467 plants recovered and 2 persons in custody. @SandwellPolice pic.twitter.com/gvYx0KDTL5— Tipton Town Police (@TiptonWMP) March 30, 2023
West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.