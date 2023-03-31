Notification Settings

Black Country police seize more than 400 cannabis plants in raid on disused pub

By Daniel Walton

Police have seized hundreds of cannabis plants and arrested two people in a drugs raid at a disused pub in the Black Country.

The 467 plants seized by police in Tipton

The haul of 467 plants was found at a former pub in Tipton after West Midlands Police executed a drugs warrant at the location.

On Twitter Tipton Police said: "Today Tipton neighbourhood have executed a warrant at a disused pub. 467 plants have been recovered and two persons in custody."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

