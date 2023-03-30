Man jailed for string of domestic abuse charges

Martin Fitzgerald was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he was found guilty of a string of domestic abuse offences in Redditch. Photo: West Mercia Police

Martin Fitzgerald from Collingwood Road in Birmingham was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, as well as having a seven-year restraining order imposed and disqualification from driving for 21 months.

The 39-year-old was sentenced on charges of one count of intentional strangulation, two counts of assaulting a person, occasioning them actual bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £500 and two counts of assault by beating.

He was also sentenced of charges of taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and use of a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.

The charges relate to incidents in Redditch.

Detective Inspector Laura Douglas, Protecting Vulnerable People team said: “Above anything else, I admire the strength and courage of the victim in this case.

"I hope her bravery encourages others who may find themselves in a similar position to come forward and report to us.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence and as this case shows, both we, the police, and the courts take any reports of domestic abuse very seriously.

“I would also like to commend the determination of the investigation team in bringing Fitzgerald to justice. Even while under investigation he persisted in his actions showing a clear lack of remorse”.