BMW driver with no licence or insurance stopped for second time in fortnight

By James Vukmirovic

A driver has been taken off the road after being stopped for the second time in two weeks.

The driver was stopped for the second time in two weeks for driving on a provisional licence. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit
The driver of a black BMW was stopped by Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit in Stafford and found to only hold a provisional driving licence, something which would invalidate insurance.

Officers have seized the car and the driver was reported, with the arrest being made as part of Operation Lighting.

The car was seized by officers from Staffordshire Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Operation Lightning is Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety, helping to make the county’s roads safer.

It aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Vehicle stopped in the Stafford area for the 2nd time in 2 weeks with the driver only holding a provisional driving licence which invalidates insurance.

"Vehicle seized and driver reported and awaits a day in court."

