City police team working to help keep streets, pubs and clubs safe

The Wolverhampton Police licensing team have been out and about in Wolverhampton as part of a commitment to protecting communities from knife crime. Photo: West Midlands Police

The Licensing team from Wolverhampton Police have spent time working with licensed premises such as pubs, bars and clubs to deliver workshops around knife crime.

The team has delivered training to door staff around searching people for blades and weapons and how to use bleed kits, which were donated to all venues staffed by security provider Active Security.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "We're working closely with licenced premises across Wolverhampton to keep people safe when they're in the city or visiting for a night out.

"Our commitment to protecting communities from knife crime sees us delivering regular workshops to staff from pubs, clubs and venues.

"During our latest one with security provider Active, 40 door staff were given refresher training on searching people for blades and weapons.

"The staff also received training on how to use bleed kits, which have kindly been donated by Active Security to all the venues staffed by them."

Sargent Steph Reynolds from Wolverhampton Police's licensing team, said: "It’s all about keeping people safe and ensuring a thorough and consistent approach across the city.

"This was an input on the effectiveness of searching, how to search, what level to search to carry out and then what to do if items are found.

"We also highlighted to the group the crucial role they play in keeping the public safe, and the importance and value of effective searches."